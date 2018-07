July 24 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* US GAAP OPERATING RESULTS IN HY 2018: LOSS OF CHF 155 MILLION

* NON-GAAP* OPERATING RESULTS HY 2018: LOSS OF CHF 139 MILLION

* UNCHANGED GUIDANCE FOR 2018: NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES OF AROUND CHF 390 MILLION

* H1 US GAAP NET LOSS AMOUNTED TO CHF 159 MILLION RESULTING IN A NET LOSS PER SHARE OF CHF 1.34