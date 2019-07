BRIEF-Idorsia H1 US GAAP Net Loss At CHF 232 Mln

July 23 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* UNCHANGED GUIDANCE FOR 2019: US GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES OF AROUND CHF 570 MILLION

* UNCHANGED GUIDANCE: NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES OF AROUND CHF 530 MILLION

* US GAAP NET LOSS IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO CHF 232 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 159 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018

* US GAAP REVENUE OF CHF 13 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 AS WELL AS 2018

* US GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO CHF 252 MILLION (OF WHICH CHF 220 MILLION RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND CHF 33 MILLION SG&A EXPENSES)

* NON-GAAP NET LOSS IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO CHF 222 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2Z6SKWx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)