BRIEF-Idorsia In Partnership With Antares To Develop Drug-Device Product For Selatogrel

Nov 19 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* ENTERS INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ANTARES FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A NOVEL SELF-ADMINISTERED DRUG-DEVICE PRODUCT FOR SELATOGREL

* HOPES CAN INITIATE PHASE 3 IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

* ANTARES WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON NET SALES OF COMMERCIAL PRODUCT

* IDORSIA WILL PAY FOR DEVELOPMENT OF PRODUCT AND BE RESPONSIBLE FOR APPLYING FOR AND OBTAINING GLOBAL REGULATORY APPROVALS

* PARTIES TO ENTER INTO SEPARATE COMMERCIAL LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WHERE ANTARES WILL PROVIDE PRODUCT TO IDORSIA AT COST PLUS MARGIN

* IDORSIA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF PRODUCT, PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)