BRIEF-Idorsia in talks with potential partners over outlicensing deals, says 'Stay tuned'

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Idorsia:

* CFO SAYS INSOMNIA DRUG TRIAL NOW ENROLLING 1,800 PATIENTS, IS “MAIN DRIVER” BEHIND 2019 OPERATING SPENDING FORECAST AT 570 MILLION SFR (US-GAAP) ALONG WITH OTHER PHASE 3 TRIALS

* CEO, FOUNDER SAYS STILL TARGETING COST OF INSOMNIA DRUG AT ABOUT THE PRICE OF A ‘CAPPUCCINO IN STARBUCKS’

* CFO, FORMERLY AT ACTELION, SAYS SURPRISED AT “MAGNITUDE” OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON’S $360 MILLION SETTLEMENT TO RESOLVE U.S. KICKBACK PROBE, SAYS J&J WAS AWARE OF MATTER WHEN IT DID ACTELION DUE DILIGENCE

* TELLS REUTERS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTNERS OVER OUTLICENSING ASSETS, SAYS 'STAY TUNED'