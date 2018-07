BRIEF-Idorsia Launches Offering Of New Shares And Convertible Bonds

July 10 (Reuters) - Idorsia Ltd:

* IDORSIA LAUNCHES THE OFFERING OF NEW SHARES IN COMBINATION WITH THE OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO FUND THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS ADVANCING PIPELINE

* LAUNCHES OFFERING OF UP TO 11,912,000 NEW SHARES THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* OFFERING OF CHF 200 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* NET PROCEEDS WILL ALLOW TO FUND PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT OF IDORSIA’S LATE-STAGE PIPELINE

* BONDS WILL HAVE A MATURITY OF 6 YEARS

* BONDS WILL BE OFFERED WITH A COUPON BETWEEN 0.50% AND 1.00%

* BONDS WILL BE OFFERED WITH CONVERSION PREMIUM BETWEEN 30% AND 35% ABOVE BOOKBUILDING PRICE OF OFFER SHARES