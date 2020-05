BRIEF-Idorsia Launches Offering Of New Shares

May 19 (Reuters) - Idorsia Ltd:

* IDORSIA LAUNCHES AN OFFERING OF NEW SHARES TO FUND THE COMPANY’S GROWTH PLAN

* NET PROCEEDS TO PREPARE TO LAUNCH COMPANY’S FIRST PRODUCT AND TO BE ABLE TO FUND COMPANY’S RESEARCH AND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* PAR VALUE OF CHF 0.05 PER SHARE

AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILDING PROCESS WHICH WILL START IMMEDIATELY. OFFER PRICE AS WELL AS NUMBER OF OFFER SHARES TO BE SOLD WILL BE ANNOUNCED UPON COMPLETION OF BOOK-BUILDING PROCESS WHICH IS EXPECTED PRIOR TO MARKET OPENING ON MAY 20, 2020