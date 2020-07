July 6 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS IN SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY OF DARIDOREXANT

* RESULTS CONFIRM AND REINFORCE EFFICACY AND SAFETY PROFILE FROM FIRST PIVOTAL STUDY

* COMPANY TARGETS FILING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) AROUND END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)