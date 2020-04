BRIEF-Idorsia Q1 US GAAP Operating Loss Of CHF 111 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* NON-GAAP Q1 NET LOSS -102 MILLION CHF

* US GAAP Q1 DILUTED EPS LOSS 0.91 CHF VERSUS 0.81 CHF LOSS YEAR AGO

* US GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES IN Q1 2020 AT CHF 116 MILLION

* NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES IN Q1 2020 AT CHF 106 MILLION

* UPDATED GUIDANCE FOR 2020: US GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES BELOW CHF 540 MILLION AND NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES BELOW CHF 500 MILLION (BOTH MEASURES EXCLUDE ANY POTENTIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS)

* US GAAP REVENUE OF CHF 5 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020

* Q1 US GAAP OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 111 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF CHF 119 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)