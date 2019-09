Sept 11 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* JANSSEN REPORTS NEW HEAD-TO-HEAD PHASE 3 STUDY DATA SHOW PONESIMOD SUPERIORITY VERSUS AUBAGIO (TERIFLUNOMIDE) 14 MG IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* IDORSIA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, J&J AND ACTELION PHARMACEUTICALS LTD HAVE A REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT IN RESPECT TO PONESIMOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)