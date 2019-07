BRIEF-Idorsia Says Janssen Reports Positive Top-Line Phase 3 Results For Ponesimod

July 26 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* JANSSEN REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE PHASE 3 RESULTS FOR PONESIMOD IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* IDORSIA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD IS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE QUARTERLY PAYMENTS OF 8% OF NET SALES OF PONESIMOD PRODUCTS FROM ACTELION PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

* STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY AND MOST SECONDARY ENDPOINTS