Oct 24 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* SAYS REPRESENTATIVE OF FORMER AXOVAN SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS DEMERGER OF ACTELION AND IDORSIA WOULD TRIGGER ACCELERATION OF ALL OUTSTANDING MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR CLAZOSENTAN

* SAYS REPRESENTATIVE OF FORMER AXOVAN SHAREHOLDERS HAS FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST ACTELION

* BELIEVES THAT SUCH CLAIM HAS NO MERIT