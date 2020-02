BRIEF-Idorsia sees mix of equity hike, drug partnering among fundraising options

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Idorsia Ltd:

* CFO TELLS REUTERS EFFORTS TO RAISE NEW CASH COULD BE A COMBINATION OF “CLASSICAL EQUITY ROUTE,” PARTNERING ON DRUGS

* CFO SAYS AIMS TO HAVE ENOUGH LIQUIDITY ON RESERVE TO COVER 12 MONTHS OF CASH BURN

* CEO SAYS “WE ARE DISCUSSING VERY BIG NUMBERS FOR PARTNERING”

* CEO SAYS PLANS TO FILE INSOMNIA DRUG WITH REGULATORS IN 2020, LAUNCH SEEN IN LATE 2021/EARLY 2022

* CEO SAYS FORCED TO RECRUIT PATIENTS OUTSIDE OF CHINA FOR TWO DRUG STUDIES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTION Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)