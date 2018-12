Dec 18 (Reuters) - Idorsia Ltd:

* IDORSIA’S P2Y12 RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST - SELATOGREL - PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDIES MEET THEIR OBJECTIVE

* IS NOW PREPARING FOR END OF PHASE 2 MEETINGS WITH HEALTH AUTHORITIES WHERE IT WILL DISCUSS PHASE 3 STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)