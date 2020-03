March 16 (Reuters) - Idox PLC:

* Q1 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IS CONSISTENT WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS FOR FY20 AS A WHOLE

* NET DEBT AS AT 31 JANUARY 2020 AT £27.5M (FY19: £35.5M)

* WELL PLACED DUE TO HIGH RECURRING REVENUE BASE, HIGH PROPORTION OF STAFF WORKING FROM HOME, LIMITED EXPOSURE TO PLACES MOST IMPACTED BY VIRUS

* PUBLIC SECTOR SOFTWARE BUSINESS IS EXPOSED TO GOVERNMENT POLICY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* NO MATERIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED TO DATE