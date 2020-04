BRIEF-IDP Education Launches Equity Capital Raising

April 1 (Reuters) - IDP Education Ltd:

* LAUNCHES EQUITY CAPITAL RAISING COMPRISING A FULLY UNDERWRITTEN A$175 MILLION INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT

* ALSO LAUNCHES A NON-UNDERWRITTEN SHARE PURCHASE PLAN TO RAISE UP TO A$15 MILLION

* PLACEMENT OF NEW FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES IN IDP WILL BE CONDUCTED AT A$10.65/NEW SHARE

* RAISING CAPITAL TO ENSURE IDP CAN NAVIGATE CURRENT COVID-19 UNCERTAINTY WITH STRONG BALANCE SHEET

* ENGLISH LANGUAGE TESTING SCHOOLS IN CAMBODIA,VIETNAM MOVED TO ONLINE; TEMPORARY CLOSURES, REDUCED VOLUMES WILL IMPACT SHORT TERM REVENUE

* REDUCTION IN STAFF COSTS THROUGH REDUCTION OF BOARD FEES AND SENIOR STAFF SALARY, USE OF PAID LEAVE, AMONG OTHERS

* SELECTIVE REDUCTION IN MARKETING AND PROMOTIONAL SPEND

* AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 DISRUPTIONS, IDP HAS ACTED TO SECURE A$40 MILLION IN OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURE SAVINGS ACROSS NEXT SIX MONTHS

* CANCELLATION OF EMPLOYEE TRAVEL IN-LINE WITH COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

* IDP HAS ALSO DEFERRED NON-ESSENTIAL CAPEX

* POST INITIATIVES IDP EXPECTS TO HAVE AN AVERAGE OVERHEAD RUN RATE OF ABOUT A$18 MILLION PER MONTH