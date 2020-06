June 5 (Reuters) - IDS SA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19: LACK OF VISIBILITY DOES NOT ALLOW US TO ANNOUNCE, FOR THE MOMENT, TARGETS FOR 2020

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY AVAILABLE CASH 1.6 MILLION VERSUS 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL PROPOSE NOT TO PAY DIVIDENDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)