BRIEF-IDSUD To Postpone Annual General Assembly

March 27 (Reuters) - IDSUD SA:

* COVID 19: POSTPONEMENT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF IDSUD

* MEETING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 23, 2020, COULD NOT BE HELD AND WAS NOT ABLE TO EFFECTIVELY CLOSE THE 2019 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

* WILL ANNOUNCE NEW DATES FOR MEETINGS OF MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVING 2019 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AS WELL AS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AS SOON AS IT HAS BETTER VISIBILITY OF END OF CURRENT CONTAINMENT Source text : bit.ly/33T5LpY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)