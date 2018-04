April 4 (Reuters) - IDT Australia Ltd:

* TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC

* ‍IDT WILL RECEIVE US$2.7 MILLION

* ‍IDT WILL RETAIN A SHARE OF NET PROFIT FROM PRAZOSIN FUTURE SALES FOR 60 MONTHS​

* WILL RETAIN RIGHT TO MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY DOXAZOSIN MESYLATE AND CALCIUM LEUCOVORIN ON A CONTRACT MANUFACTURE FOR PROFIT BASIS​