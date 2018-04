April 30 (Reuters) - Integrated Device Technology Inc :

* IDT REPORTS FISCAL 2018 Q4 AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 FISCAL 2018 REVENUES TOTALED $224.6 MILLION, UP 3 PERCENT SEQUENTIALLY, AND UP 28 PERCENT FROM YEAR AGO PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)