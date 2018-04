BRIEF-IDT says Chairman Jonas To Buy 2.5 Mln Shares of Class B Stock

April 17 (Reuters) - IDT Corp:

* IDT CORP - HOWARD JONAS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE 2.5 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK AT A PRICE PER SHARE OF $5.89

* IDT CORP SAYS JONAS WILL PAY $1.5 MILLION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* IDT CORP SAYS HAS AGREED TO PRESENT SHARES SALE MATTER TO ITS STOCKHOLDERS AT NEXT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

* IDT CORP SAYS REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAYABLE BY JONAS POST STOCKHOLDERS APPROVAL & SHARES WILL BE ISSUED UPON PAYMENT OF IN FULL

* IDT CORP - BOARD APPROVED ARRANGEMENT WITH CHAIRMAN JONAS RELATED TO PURCHASE OF SHARES OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK BY HIM