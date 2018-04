April 24 (Reuters) - IEC Electronics Corp:

* IEC ELECTRONICS - EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT

* IEC ELECTRONICS SAYS FIFTH AMENDMENT INCREASED COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENT TO $22.0 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2HKvs3o) Further company coverage: