June 15 (Reuters) - Iervolino Entertainment SpA:

* Q1 EBIT AT EUR 5.6 MILLION

* SPREAD OF COVID-19 HAD NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S PRODUCTION

* SEES SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN REVENUES FOR 2020

* GROUP CONTINUED TO RECRUIT STAFF IN LINE WITH BUSINESS PLANS