FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-IES Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.27
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
U.S.
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
Print ad decline hits News Corp
Earnings
Print ad decline hits News Corp
Amazon in talks to offer event ticketing in U.S.
Business
Amazon in talks to offer event ticketing in U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-IES Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.27

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - IES Holdings Inc

* IES Holdings reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and commercial & industrial repositioning

* Q3 revenue $208 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* IES Holdings Inc - backlog of approximately $314 million as of June 30, 2017, as compared to approximately $361 million as of June 30, 2016

* IES Holdings Inc says Q3 results were negatively impacted by continued underperformance at our Denver, Colorado and Roanoke, Virginia branches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.