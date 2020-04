April 21 (Reuters) - IEV Holdings Ltd:

* MALAYSIA’S MINISTRY OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND INDUSTRY GIVEN CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR GROUP’S UNIT TO OPERATE FACTORY IN SELANGOR

* GROUP TO RESUME MANUFACTURING PROCESS OF MARINE GROWTH CONTROL PRODUCTS AS SOON AS SOME MEASURES ARE IMPLEMENTED

* GROUP’S HEAD OFFICE WILL REMAIN CLOSED

* AT THIS STAGE, UNABLE TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF MCO ON EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC