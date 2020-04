April 16 (Reuters) - IEV Holdings Ltd:

* IEV HOLDINGS LTD- GROUP’S HEAD OFFICE AND FACTORY PREMISES IN PETALING JAYA, SELANGOR WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL 28 APRIL 2020

* IEV HOLDINGS LTD - TEMPORARILY HALTED MANUFACTURING PROCESS OF A MARINE GROWTH CONTROL PRODUCT ORDER DUE TO CLOSURE OF FACTORY