June 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri says:

* IF A SECOND WAVE OF CORONAVIRUS WAS SEVERE LIKE FIRST WAVE, THAT COULD HAVE ANOTHER SERIOUS IMPACT ON CANADIAN ECONOMY; NEEDS TO BE AVOIDED

* CANADA WILL REMAIN AN ATTRACTIVE PLACE FOR FOREIGN INVESTMENT

* CENTRAL BANK WANTS TO AVOID SITUATION WHERE THERE IS PERSISTENT DEFLATION (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson)