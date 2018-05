May 3 (Reuters) - Ifa Systems AG:

* SAYS GROUP SALES AMOUNT TO 8.6 MIO. EUR

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED LOSS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017, HOWEVER, AMOUNTS TO -9.3 MIO. EUR

* SAYS ONE-OFF EFFECTS OF 7.0 MIO. EUR

* SAYS ASSUMES THAT CONSEQUENCES OF REALIGNMENT HAVE BEEN COMPLETED WITH THESE MEASURES