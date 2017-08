BRIEF-ifa systems announces resignation of supervisory board

July 20 (Reuters) - IFA SYSTEMS AG

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY MEMBERS OF SUPERVISORY BOARD MATTHIAS MAUS, TAKAYUKI YAMAZAKI AND SHIGEHIRO OGINO, HAVE INFORMED MANAGEMENT BOARD THAT THEY WILL RESIGN FROM THEIR OFFICES WITH EFFECT AS TO EXPIRY OF 24 OCTOBER 2017, THE PROSPECTIVE DATE OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF IFA SYSTEMS AG

* ALL RESIGNATIONS ARE MADE DUE TO OTHER OCCUPATIONAL EXPOSURES

* THREE NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS SHALL BE ELECTED IN THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)