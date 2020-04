BRIEF-IFA Systems FY EBIT At EUR 1.2 Mln

April 28 (Reuters) - IFA SYSTEMS AG:

* CONFIRMS THE VERY GOOD YEAR 2019

* FY REVENUES AT EUR 9.7 MILLION AND EBITDA AT EUR 3.9 MILLION DUE TO SPECIAL EFFECTS AT UPPER END OF RAISED 2019 BUDGET

* SALES DECLINE EXPECTED FOR 2020 DUE TO CORONA, HIGH RECURRING REVENUES PROVIDE STABILITY

* FY EBIT REACHED EUR 1.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.1 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING CASH FLOW ALSO DEVELOPED POSITIVELY AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.4 MILLION. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES WERE HALVED TO EUR 3.0 MILLION.

* REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM PROSPECTS