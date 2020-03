March 6 (Reuters) - IFA SYSTEMS AG:

* REACHES THE RAISED TARGETS IN 2019

* FY SALES OF EUR 9.7 MILLION AT UPPER END OF TARGET RANGE ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY FIGURES

* FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, MANAGEMENT BOARD THEREFORE EXPECTS ONLY MODERATE GROWTH IN REVENUE FROM CURRENT BUSINESS AND A POSITIVE OPERATING RESULT (EBIT)

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBITDA) TRIPLED TO EUR 3.9 MILLION

* FY EBIT REACHED EUR 1.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.1 MILLION) AFTER DEPRECIATION IN AMOUNT OF EUR 2.7 MILLION