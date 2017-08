BRIEF-ifa systems H1 ‍prelim EBIT swings to loss of 1.5 million euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - IFA SYSTEMS AG:

* ‍PRELIM TURNOVER IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2016 OF EUR 8.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 8.3 MILLION) REACHES PROJECTED LEVEL​

* ‍2016 EBIT PRESUMABLY EUR -2.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR +2.7 MILLION) AND EXPECTED FINANCIAL RESULT EUR -2.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR - 32.000)​

* H1 2017 TO PRESUMABLY REACH AN OVERALL TURNOVER (IFRS GROUP FIGURES) OF APPROX. EUR 4.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 5.4 MILLION)​

* ‍H1 PRELIMINARY OPERATIONAL RESULT (EBIT) WILL BE APPROX. EUR -1.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR +0.8 MILLION)​