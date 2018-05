May 14 (Reuters) - iFabric Corp:

* IFABRIC CORP. REPORTS RESULTS FOR ITS SECOND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* IFABRIC CORP - QTRLY REVENUES WERE VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED AT $4.2 MILLION

* IFABRIC CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.014