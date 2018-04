April 24 (Reuters) - Tinka Resources Ltd:

* IFC TO ACQUIRE UNITS OF TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED

* INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORP- ENTERED INTO A SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED

* INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORP - TO ACQUIRE 4 MILLION UNITS ISSUED BY TINKA AT A PRICE OF C$0.48 PER UNIT