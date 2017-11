Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ifca Msc Bhd:

* Unit wins order for project costing, planning & procurement system from China Overseas Property Group Co for about 6.3 million rgt

* Order expected to make positive contribution to earnings per share of IFCA for FY ending 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2mMVMjP) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)