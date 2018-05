May 4 (Reuters) - IFCI Ltd:

* SAYS SECURITIES APPELLATE TRIBUNAL, MUMBAI SET ASIDE SEBI ORDER DATING DEC 22, 2017 IMPOSING PENALTY OF 1.4 MILLION RUPEES ON CO

* SAYS SECURITIES APPELLATE TRIBUNAL RESTORED MATTER TO FILE OF ADJUCATING OFFICER OF SEBI FOR FRESH DECISION ON MERIT Source text - bit.ly/2KAmiVr Further company coverage: