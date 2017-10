BRIEF-IFF reports Q2 ‍earnings per share $1.38​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc -

* IFF reports second quarter 2017 results

* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc - ‍reported net sales for Q2 totaled $842.9 million, an increase of 6% from $793.5 million for Q2 of 2016​

* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc - qtrly ‍earnings per share diluted $ 1.38​

* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc - in quarter, ‍excluding impact of foreign exchange, currency neutral sales increased 8% over prior year​

* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc sees ‍FY2017 currency neutral sales up 7.5% - 8.5%​

* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc sees ‍FY2017 currency neutral eps up 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent

* International Flavors & Fragrances Inc qtrly ‍currency neutral adjusted eps improved 8%, to $1.50 per diluted share​