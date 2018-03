March 21 (Reuters) - Ifg Group Plc:

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM OPERATIONS DECREASED TO LOSS OF £0.4 MILLION‍​

* FY ADJUSTED EPS INCREASED BY 10% TO 8.34 PENCE

* BOARD NOT TO PAY FINAL DIVIDEND