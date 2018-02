BRIEF-IFG Says ‍Group James Hay Has Added More Than 6,000 New Clients In 2017

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ifg Group Plc:

* ‍GROUP CONTINUES TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS IN IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS STRATEGY OF DEVELOPING ITS TWO FIRST CLASS, CLIENT-CENTRIC BUSINESSES.​

* ‍JAMES HAY HAS ADDED MORE THAN 6,000 NEW CLIENTS IN 2017, AN INCREASE OF OVER 30% COMPARED TO 2016​

* ‍SAUNDERSON HOUSE HAS ADDED 247 NEW CLIENTS COMPARED TO 215 IN 2016, DRIVEN BY FASTER THAN ANTICIPATED GROWTH IN ITS NEW DISCRETIONARY MANAGEMENT OFFERING​