April 13 (Reuters) - Iflytek Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SEES NET LOSS OF 125-135 MILLION YUAN IN Q1 VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 101.9 MILLION YUAN YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS SOME OF ITS PROJECTS HAVE BEEN DELAYED BY THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, BUT ITS LONG-TERM DEVELOPMENT WILL NOT BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yUrrGB Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)