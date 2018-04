April 10 (Reuters) - IFM GLOBAL FUNDS SA:

* EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK OF ITS FUNDS BY ESTABLISHING COOPERATION WITH ADVISERS

* COOPERATION WITH ADVISERS IS BASED ON AGENCY AGREEMENTS

* PLANS TO EXPAND ITS OFFER FROM 633 FUNDS TO OVER 1,000 OPEN INVESTMENT FUNDS

* PLANS LAUNCH OF INVESTMENT FUND PLATFORM IN H2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)