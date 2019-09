BRIEF-IFM Therapeutics Announces Collaboration and Exclusive Option Agreement for cGAS/STING-Focused Subsidiary, IFM Due

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* IFM THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION AND EXCLUSIVE OPTION AGREEMENT FOR CGAS/STING-FOCUSED SUBSIDIARY, IFM DUE

* IFM THERAPEUTICS SAYS UNIT REACHED A COLLABORATION AND EXCLUSIVE OPTION AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS

* IFM THERAPEUTICS SAYS TO DEVELOP SUITE OF IMMUNOTHERAPIES INHIBITING CGAS/STING PATHWAY TO TREAT A RANGE OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY & AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES

* IFM THERAPEUTICS SAYS NOVARTIS WILL MAKE FIXED PAYMENTS SUFFICIENT TO FULLY FINANCE IFM DUE’S RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT COSTS FOR CGAS/STING PROGRAM

* IFM THERAPEUTICS SAYS OPTION EXERCISE, IFM DUE’S SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO CONSIDERATION IN AGGREGATE VALUE OF UP TO $840 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: