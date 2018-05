May 9 (Reuters) - International Frontier Resources Corp :

* IFR JOINT VENTURE ENTERS LARGEST ONSHORE BID ROUND 3.2 OF HISTORIC MEXICO ENERGY REFORM

* INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES - LICENSES FOR EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION WILL LAST 30 YEARS, CAN BE EXTENDED FOR 2 ADDITIONAL TERMS OF 5 YEARS EACH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: