April 2 (Reuters) - iFresh Inc:

* IFRESH ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO AND NEW DIRECTOR

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED ADAM (XIN) HE AS ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ADAM (XIN) HE REPLACES ALFRED CHUNG-CHIEH YING, COMPANY'S FORMER CFO