March 6 (Reuters) - iFresh Inc:

* IFRESH INC SAYS RECEIVED A SUBPOENA FROM SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ( SEC ) REQUESTING CERTAIN INFORMATION FROM COMPANY - SEC FILING

* IFRESH INC - CO'S AUDITOR, HAS ALSO RECEIVED A SUBPOENA FROM SEC RELATING TO COMPANY