Aug 15 (Reuters) - iFresh Inc

* iFresh Inc reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 sales rose 7.4 percent to $32.5 million

* iFresh Inc- "We expect to return to profitability in next quarter as we continue to centralize procurement and improve cost controls"