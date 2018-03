March 20 (Reuters) - iFresh Inc:

* IFRESH, INC. SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE 75% OF FUJIAN FUDING SEAGULL FISHING FOOD CO., LTD.

* IFRESH INC - DEAL SET AT A LEVEL OF APPROXIMATELY 525 MILLION RMB, WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND STOCK​

* IFRESH INC - ‍EXPECTS TO SIGN A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITHIN 90 DAYS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: