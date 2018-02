Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ifs Capital Ltd:

* QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME S$4.9 MILLION VERSUS S$3.9 MILLION

* ‍Q4 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$2.168 MILLION VERSUS S$1.378 MILLION​

* ‍ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.30 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE​