BRIEF-IG Design Says China Ops Continued To Operate At Increased Production Levels

March 25 (Reuters) - IG Design Group PLC:

* IG DESIGN GROUP PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* IG DESIGN GROUP PLC - CHINA OPERATIONS HAVE CONTINUED TO OPERATE AT INCREASED PRODUCTION LEVELS AND REMAIN OPERATIONAL TODAY.

* IG DESIGN GROUP PLC - ACROSS WIDER GROUP, DURING MARCH HAS SEEN REDUCED DEMAND FROM CUSTOMERS AND DISRUPTION TO OUR OPERATIONS AND CUSTOMER DELIVERIES

* IG DESIGN GROUP PLC - MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION IN UK AND EUROPE HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED TEMPORARILY

* IG DESIGN GROUP PLC - IN US OUR BUSINESS OPERATIONS ARE PARTIALLY SUSPENDED IN CERTAIN STATES

* IG DESIGN GROUP PLC - CURRENT FY PERFORMANCE, TO 31 MARCH 2020 WILL SEE AN IMPACT, ALTHOUGH THIS WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY LIMITED TO MARCH TRADING

* IG DESIGN GROUP PLC - BOARD IS PREPARING FOR AN IMPACT ON CUSTOMER ORDER VOLUMES ACROSS ALL PARTS OF BUSINESS OVER COMING MONTHS

* IG DESIGN GROUP PLC - COMPANY HAS ALREADY BUILT A SUBSTANTIAL ORDER BOOK FOR CHRISTMAS 2020

* IG DESIGN GROUP PLC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE A TRADING UPDATE FOLLOWING END OF ITS MARCH 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR IN APRIL 2020