2 months ago
BRIEF-IG Group comments on FCA's asset management market study​
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 9:08 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-IG Group comments on FCA's asset management market study​

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc

* ‍IG's response to FCA asset management market study​

* ‍Changes will only lead to more positive investment outcomes for consumers​

* Will inevitably lead to fee savings overall, meaning a greater portion of an investor returns can be reinvested, generating further earnings​

* Changes from this review will hopefully mean that investors are finally no longer blindsided by fees

* "we believe that a low cost online service should not compromise at all on customer service, resulting in greater consumer control and clarity"​ Further company coverage:

