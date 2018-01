BRIEF-IG Group Holdings Says H1 Pretax Profit OF 136.2 Mln Pounds

Jan 23 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 30 PERCENT TO 9.69 PENCEPER SHARE

* “GROUP IS TAKING ACTION TO MITIGATE POTENTIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT OF REGULATORY CHANGE”- CEO

* “IG SUPPORTS OBJECTIVE OF REGULATORS TO IMPROVE RETAIL CLIENT OUTCOMES IN INDUSTRY”- CEO

* SAYS ‍H1 NET TRADING REVENUE £268.4 MILLION (H1 FY17: £244.9M) - UP 10%​

* SAYS H1 ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX £136.2 MILLION (H1 FY17: £105.2M) - UP 29%​

* “MOST EFFECTIVE MEASURE TO IMPROVE CLIENT OUTCOMES IS TO ENSURE THAT PRODUCT IS ONLY MARKETED TO RIGHT PEOPLE IN RIGHT WAY”

* SAYS ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 9.69 PENCE PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)